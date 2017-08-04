A Lincoln shooting victim reacts to his shooter's sentencing

22–year–old Jerry Griffis, Jr. remembers vividly the shooting near 19th and Euclid that happened in April 2016.

"I turned my head forward, Markel Steele was standing over my body with pointed the gun down at my head,” Jerry Griffis said.

It's one that killed 32–year–old Christopher Coleman and paralyzed Griffis for life.

Friday afternoon, Markel Steele was sentenced for the shooting, which radically altered Griffis's life.

It was the first time he has seen Steele since that day.

"It was scary, nervous. My anxiety was going. Nerve wrecking is the only word to say,” Griffis said.

The judge sentenced Steele 60 years to life for 2nd degree murder, then a consecutive one of at most 50 years for 1st degree assault.

He pleaded guilty to the two counts last June.

He was first charged for 1st degree murder as an adult at 17 years old.

Prosecutors said the shots were fired during a premeditated robbery for marijuana.

"Statements while in jail and on trial showed the robbery was planned days and weeks in advance and others were recruited to participate and his intent was leave no witnesses during the robbery,” Prosecutor Daniel Packard said.

"I have to consider the safety of the public, you are dangerous and society needs to be protected from your dangerousness,” Lancaster county district court judge John Colborn said.

Steele's attorney did said he takes responsibility of his actions and he's sorry.

Griffis said the verdict doesn't bring peace, but it is justice for his family and Coleman’s.

Currently, he's almost done getting a GED and hopes to get a degree in drug and alcohol counseling.

He wants to help young people make good choices.

He says the shooting changed his mindset on life.

"As far as my outlook on life goes, it’s precious and it's something that should be toyed with and it's certainly something that no one should nobody should ever play god with,” Griffis said.

Although Steele was give more than 100 years in prison, the judge says he could be eligible for parole in 50.