NSP union officials react to Governor's review of the agency

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol met Friday to give their response to an agency review ordered by Governor Ricketts.

The report details a long list of misconduct, particularly former superintendent Col. Brad Rice.

Brian Petersen, the Troopers union president, says parts of the report were disappointing, and others are flat out false.

"A number of items of the review that surprise us for their lack of actual insight into the patrol And, in other cases, are simply disappointing because they do not really reflect insight into the problems of the patrol," said Petersen.

A top concern was with the report's claims that Rice had inappropriate contact with Petersen and other officials.

"The idea that Col. Rice and I had some unusual level of contact because Col. Rice did not force me to raise STAN business with my captain and up the chain of command is not realistic and is inconsistent with decades of STAN interaction with the superintendent's office," Petersen said.

Another point of contention was the handling of a case in October, where dash cam video shows a high-speed chase by a trooper ending in a man's death.

The review says Col. Rice manipulated the situation and the trooper's report - but Gary Young, an attorney for the union, says no manipulation ever occurred.

"It is simply wrong for the Governor to repeat such a storyline at this time before the investigation is complete," Young said.

Petersen says he and other union officials were never contacted by Jason Jackson, the state's chief HR official, who conducted the review for Ricketts.

He also says the agency needs to do more when it comes to sexual harassment complaints.

NSP is currently being sued by a trooper who says she was the victim of an inappropriate medical exam during recruitment process.

"There should be some ongoing training, some furtherance in that regard because this is a very important and pinnacle issue right now," Petersen said.

Finally, Petersen addressed the staffing and over-time issues plaguing the department.

He says there are approximately 35 vacancies, and that over-time costs will continue to be an issue while that's the case.

"You either have state troopers on the road and investigators investigating cases or you don't," he said.

"We're short people. So to sit there and complain about overtime when you're 35 people short... the people of Nebraska still expect that trooper to be on the road."

So far there's been no public response from the governor's office, but Petersen says he thinks a meeting between NSP officials and Ricketts is likely to come soon.