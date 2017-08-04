A birthday celebration with a colorful surprise

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It was a 100th birthday party, celebrated with a very special surprise.

Carl Rhode, World War II veteran, reached a milestone Friday that not many do...

He turned 100– a day he never thought would come.

"When I turned 80 I thought I hit my limit...then I turned 90 and I thought I'm way past my limit and when I turned 100 oh boy,” Rhode said.

This wasn't the only surprise of the day.

Carl is colorblind.

This affects the way he sees colors.

"Green and pink are my two colorblind colors, stoplights in town, when they're pink I go!"

After 100 years of being colorblind, Carl got a gift that changed that.

"Oh my, everything looks different. The colors are wonderful"

His daughter Carol Knisley made it all happen.

"I had seen a gentleman, he was a landscaper and his kids had given him a pair of glasses for his birthday so I thought, well my dad's a contractor and he's never seen color for a hundred years, what a wonderful gift,” she said.

Carl's grandsons Cale and Jamie are also colorblind.

They received glasses too.

"Now when the guys at the fire station ask me what color something is I can honestly answer them,” Cale said. “We can discuss color now!"

They're called Enchroma glasses, and they change the way the eye perceives color, separating the pigments and making them brighter.

But to them, nothing is more special than celebrating their grandfather's 100 years.

"Do you remember when we used to sit on his chair and rub his head,” he said.

"He always had this flat top hairstyle,” Jamie said.

Carl says the key to living as long as him?

"Good clean living and religious living."

The father, grandfather, great grandfather and more still lives on his own, drives on his own and only a few years ago retired from being a contractor.

Carl figured up an estimation of how many miles he has driven in his lifetime.

He says more than one and a half million!