Nebraska Football completes first week of practice

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team completed its first week of fall camp on Saturday by working out for just over two overs in full pads and helmets.

The Huskers planned to practice for the first time this fall in Memorial Stadium but due to lightening, they moved practice to inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Head Coach Mike Riley met with the media after concluding practice.

“We just had a week of practices, we finished with about an 86-play scrimmage,” Riley said. “The players that play within that first unit, it’s not just 11 guys, they probably got 25 [plays]. Which that is what our goal was. The next group got a little bit more than that. Everyone else got about that which is about 30 [plays].”

Riley mentioned his thoughts on the new preseason practice rules.

“There’s going to be a lot of talk,” Riley said. “There will probably be another rule change or two. You don’t want to push this thing too far back into July. The kids are around here anyway if you take the right time off and do it right, I think stretching camp a couple of more days, maybe two or three more, is really not bad physically.”

Coach Riley then briefly gave an overview of today’s scrimmage.

“It was a mixed bag a little bit,” Riley mentioned. “It’s hard to separate it. There were a lot of good plays. The one offense made some plays and not consistent but had some nice runs. I was excited about that too. All four quarterbacks actually functioned okay. They were pretty good. What is evident about football is that you can’t mess up procedure. It was a real good day, we hit the number we wanted to with the number of plays we wanted to be live.”

Riley commented on specific units' performance including the secondary unit.

“The secondary definitely made some plays,” Riley said. “We tried to get the corners a lot of turns, maybe more than the rest of the guys just because a couple of them haven’t played in a game.”

Riley then continued his thoughts on the outside linebacker position in the new 3-4 defensive scheme.

“They’re young in the defense and they’re growing so I’m optimistic about that.”

The Huskers take tomorrow off, but will be back on the practice field on Monday morning as they start their second week of training camp. Check huskers.com for more information.