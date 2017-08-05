BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

It happened at around 9:30 on the fairgrounds at the Lancaster Event Center.

Lincoln Police say a fight broke out, and that's when a man was stabbed several times in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Lincoln Police are still on scene investigating.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

  • GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

  • Czech Days in Wilber

    Czech Days in Wilber

    Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...

    More >>

    Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.