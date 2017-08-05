Czech Days in Wilber

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand.

for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition.

Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started.



"I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said.

The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showed up. and it's grown ever since...she says the town has too.

"It's Czech days! Because our young people are coming back and realizing that it really is kinda special," Ourecky said.

Cherly Juaricek is one of those...

She grew up in Wilber and says she hasn't missed a Czech Days yet.

"I remember always watching the parade and always expecting the alumni band to come through and I was always excited to see that and then I was in the parade when I was in band and now I'm a part of the alumni band," Juaricek said.

Wilber's Czech Days is also home to the miss Czech–Slovak USA pageant.

Last year Fremont native Michaela Steager was crowned.

She says her Czech culture is a part of who she is.



"I bake kolache with my mom, and I bake apple struedel and I sew Kroj, it's almost everything I do."

She too, grew up going to the festivals.

"I think my first memory of Czech days I was about six years old wearing Kroj and watching all the queens and their crowns and dresses thinking how cool it was," said Michaela Steager said.

She spent the last year being an ambassador for Czech culture.

After all, that's what the weekend is all about.



"We're here to learn about our heritage," said Johnny Volf.

"Heritage and culture and to eat good food from our Czech heritage," said Ivy Volf.

But no matter why the visitors came, Doris says one thing is for sure, it's hard not to have a good time.

"I just love it and I love meeting the people, you meet such neat people and it's just awesome," Volf said.