GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) - General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue.

The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"If [the power steering] assist is lost and suddenly returned, the driver could lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said in a public document.

The cars are particularly vulnerable to the issue when a driver performs low-speed turns, according to NHTSA.

More than 690,000 vehicles -- model year 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks -- are potentially affected by the issue.

GM (GM) is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take their vehicles into a dealer, where they can receive free of charge a software update to fix the issue.

Drivers can check to see if their car is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA's website.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

  • GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

  • Czech Days in Wilber

    Czech Days in Wilber

    Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...

    More >>

    Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.