Bald eagle undergoes surgery after accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bald eagle undergoes surgery after accident

Posted:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

8@klkntv.com

A bald eagle in Omaha is on the road to recovery after a first–of–its kind surgery..

"What is unique about this eagle procedure is that it is in a unique location being on top of the head and a unique species," said Trenton Shrader, Henry Doorly Zoo Veterinarian.

The eagle was shocked on its head.

With the help of a vet from the Henry Doorly Zoo, a plastic surgeon was able to put a skin graph over the wound.

The surgery was successful.

But the eagle will be closely monitored during his recovery.

And if his head feathers grow back, they'll come back brown instead of white.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    BREAKING: LPD investigating Super Fair stabbing

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

  • GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

  • Czech Days in Wilber

    Czech Days in Wilber

    Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...

    More >>

    Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.