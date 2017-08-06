Bald eagle undergoes surgery after accident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

8@klkntv.com

A bald eagle in Omaha is on the road to recovery after a first–of–its kind surgery..



"What is unique about this eagle procedure is that it is in a unique location being on top of the head and a unique species," said Trenton Shrader, Henry Doorly Zoo Veterinarian.



The eagle was shocked on its head.

With the help of a vet from the Henry Doorly Zoo, a plastic surgeon was able to put a skin graph over the wound.

The surgery was successful.

But the eagle will be closely monitored during his recovery.

And if his head feathers grow back, they'll come back brown instead of white.