Former Nebraska public announcer to be tried in court again

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska Supreme Court ruling has cleared the way for a former public announcer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Memorial Stadium to again be tried for theft and other counts. The state's high court on Friday ruled that Patrick Combs' trial court did not wrongly declare a mistrial in his case last year. Combs' attorney says the presiding juror has said the jury voted unanimously to find Combs not guilty of three charges, but deadlocked on a four charge.

