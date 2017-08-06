$129 million deal with Adidas approved by UNL board of regents

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...