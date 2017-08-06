Teaching climate change in Nebraska debated - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Teaching climate change in Nebraska debated

   LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Supporters and critics have sounded off at a Nebraska Board of Education meeting on a proposal to teach climate change in Nebraska's public schools. Around 70 people attended the meeting Friday in Lincoln as the board prepares to adopting new science standards next month. For the first time, the standards would specifically include the teaching of climate change.

    •   
