UPDATE: 3 suspects arrested in connection with Super Fair stabbing

UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrested 21-year-old Christian Lopez, 25-year-old Jessy Gomez, and 20-year-old Sarahi Nevarez in connection with the stabbing of a 24-year-old man at the Lancaster Co. Super Fair Saturday night.

The three are arrested for various charges, including accessory to a felony, failure to comply, and resisting arrest. Police say they are still investigating who exactly stabbed the victim.

After Saturday night's stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Lancaster Event Center wants to put people at ease if they're debating whether to come back to the fair grounds.

The Event Center's managing director Amy Dickerson said the response to the incident was quick, with several well-trained professionals patrolling the area who were able to respond to the scene.

"The police response was immediate as there were five LPD off-duty officers and two off-duty State Patrol paid by the Lancaster County Super Fair as part of the professional, well trained security always on duty when the carnival is operating," Dickerson said in an email to Channel 8 Eyewitness News.

According to police, a fight broke out on the fairgrounds just after 9:30 Saturday. A 24-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the abdomen. His injuries are non life-threatening.

Dickerson also detailed staff at the event center helped direct emergency response vehicles to the scene and fairgoers away from it.

She and LPD Sgt. Todd Beam, who has led the Super Fair detail for three years, reviewed the incident together, and Dickerson said what happened was just a result of bad timing.

"We can't identify anything that needs to be changed in terms of fair security and we are very pleased at how things have been going in general with lots of families being able to come out," Dickerson said.

Lincoln Police say the stabbing had nothing to do with the fair, but that two groups of people ran into each other on the grounds and fought without planning.

Several people were detained in the incident.

Lincoln Police said Sunday morning the investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe this to be a recurring issue.

If you're heading out to the fair Sunday, the Show and Shine Car Show starts at noon, and the Demolition Derby will begin at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

It happened at around 9:30 on the fairgrounds at the Lancaster Event Center.

Lincoln Police say a fight broke out, and that's when a man was stabbed several times in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Lincoln Police are still on scene investigating.