Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

 Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.

The pursuit began Saturday evening, August 5, when a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle whose plates did not match the vehicle. The vehicle fled and during the pursuit the passenger of the car fired several round at the deputies, striking one patrol car.

The vehicle went into a ditch near 129th and B Roads in Polk County and two people fled on foot. Shortly thereafter, the driver of the vehicle, Douglas Burke, 38, of Clarks, surrendered to authorities. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the passenger, Derek Hobbs, 25, of Omaha, had an active felony warrant from Omaha for Terroristic Threats, Theft by Unlawful Taking ($1,500-$5,000), and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

NSP SWAT, along with deputies from the Polk, Merrick, Butler and Hamilton County Sheriffs’ Offices and officers from multiple local police departments, searched the area and located Hobbs in a cornfield early Sunday morning. Hobbs was in possession of a loaded weapon.

Both men were taken to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. NSP is continuing to assist the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Charges will be determined pending further investigation.

