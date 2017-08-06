Photography and the total solar eclipse - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Photography and the total solar eclipse

Posted: Updated:

If you're planning on photographing or looking at the eclipse through a lens, there's some things you should know to be safe.

Dozens of photo and eclipse enthusiasts gathered at Homestead National Monument to get some safety and photography advice from professional Brad Goetsch.

Goetsch said, "Make sure you're using filters, especially when you're zoomed in on the Sun, just to make sure you're not burning out your eyes or camera because either can happen."

Those filters he's talking about are called solar filters. They can be used on cameras or telescopes and can be purchased online.

They range in price from about $13 to $50, and block harmful rays from your eyes, that could cause damage to your cornea.

"Safety is our number one concern, so having this workshop early on before the eclipse is going to be very helpful to visitors both coming to the park for this event, as well as for visitors that are going, maybe, somewhere else for this event as well," said Jessica Korgie, a park ranger at Homestead National Monument.

While there's not  clear evidence on whether or not the Sun will damage your Smartphone, NASA doesn't recommend pointing it directly at the Sun. It's also alright to take pictures during totality. There's also telephoto lens attachments for your phone which cost around $20. Getch says most good pictures come with some preparation.

"The key is have a, my big key is have a plan know what you want to capture ahead of time and kind of plan for that, and focus on that concept," says Goetsch.

Goetsch has been photographing partial eclipses since 2014, this is his first ever total solar eclipse.

If you'd like a lens extension we've provided a link below:

Click Here

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Event Center responds to Super Fair stabbing

    Event Center responds to Super Fair stabbing

    Event Center responds to Super Fair stabbing

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.

    More >>

  • Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

  • GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    GM recalling nearly 700,000 trucks

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>

    General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.