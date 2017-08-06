Photography and the total solar eclipse

Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair Saturday evening.More >>
Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.More >>
General Motors is recalling nearly 700,000 Chevy and GMC pickup trucks because of a potential steering issue.More >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wilber's population is about eighteen hundred...but on this weekend it swells to almost fifty thousand. for many of them, coming to Czech Days is a lifelong tradition. Doris Ourecky has been every year since it started. "I was there for the first one and I've been there for all of them– 56 years of them," Ourecky said. The first year it started she says they didn't think anyone would come...but ten thousand showe...More >>
After Saturday night's stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Lancaster Event Center wants to put people at ease if they're debating whether to come back to the fair grounds.More >>
45 Dutch Hog members rolled into town.More >>
A 22-year-old Kansas man has been charged with vehicular homicide for the crash deaths of four Iowa residents in western Nebraska.More >>
North Platte authorities say a 12-year-old girl who took her mom's car without permission got caught the hard way: in a collision.More >>
