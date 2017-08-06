Photography and the total solar eclipse

If you're planning on photographing or looking at the eclipse through a lens, there's some things you should know to be safe.

Dozens of photo and eclipse enthusiasts gathered at Homestead National Monument to get some safety and photography advice from professional Brad Goetsch.

Goetsch said, "Make sure you're using filters, especially when you're zoomed in on the Sun, just to make sure you're not burning out your eyes or camera because either can happen."

Those filters he's talking about are called solar filters. They can be used on cameras or telescopes and can be purchased online.

They range in price from about $13 to $50, and block harmful rays from your eyes, that could cause damage to your cornea.

"Safety is our number one concern, so having this workshop early on before the eclipse is going to be very helpful to visitors both coming to the park for this event, as well as for visitors that are going, maybe, somewhere else for this event as well," said Jessica Korgie, a park ranger at Homestead National Monument.

While there's not clear evidence on whether or not the Sun will damage your Smartphone, NASA doesn't recommend pointing it directly at the Sun. It's also alright to take pictures during totality. There's also telephoto lens attachments for your phone which cost around $20. Getch says most good pictures come with some preparation.

"The key is have a, my big key is have a plan know what you want to capture ahead of time and kind of plan for that, and focus on that concept," says Goetsch.

Goetsch has been photographing partial eclipses since 2014, this is his first ever total solar eclipse.

If you'd like a lens extension we've provided a link below:

Click Here