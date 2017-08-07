Nebraska fall turkey permits available Aug. 14 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska fall turkey permits available Aug. 14

Nebraska fall turkey permits available Aug. 14

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Hunters may begin purchasing Nebraska fall turkey permits later this month.

The permits will be available starting Aug. 14 at OutdoorNebraska.org and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

The permits are valid statewide and allow hunters to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. The fall turkey season runs Sept. 15-Jan. 31, 2018.        

Read the 2017 Turkey Guide at outdoornebraska.gov/guides for more information.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

  • The Orchard: a different approach to mental health

    The Orchard: a different approach to mental health

    The Orchard: a different approach to mental health

    We want to make sure everything, all the resources that people with mental health issues have available to them are actually being effective." 

    More >>

    We want to make sure everything, all the resources that people with mental health issues have available to them are actually being effective." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.