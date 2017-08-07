Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum

Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) _ Some residents in a northeast Nebraska area want to move an aging school building to town so it can be used to tell the story of a time that's gone but not totally forgotten.

Former students of Clearwater have mounted a campaign to raise the money needed to turn the century-old building into a museum in downtown Neligh.

Preliminary estimates are around $120,000 to move the building and make it functional. It will be located in Neligh's museum complex next to the pioneer church along Highway 275, and close to the Pierson Wildlife Museum Learning Center.

The residents have been approved for a grant to help restore the facade and replace the roof, which has to be done by late summer next year.

Courtesy: Norfolk Daily News

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

  • The Orchard: a different approach to mental health

    The Orchard: a different approach to mental health

    The Orchard: a different approach to mental health

    We want to make sure everything, all the resources that people with mental health issues have available to them are actually being effective." 

    More >>

    We want to make sure everything, all the resources that people with mental health issues have available to them are actually being effective." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.