Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) _ Some residents in a northeast Nebraska area want to move an aging school building to town so it can be used to tell the story of a time that's gone but not totally forgotten.

Former students of Clearwater have mounted a campaign to raise the money needed to turn the century-old building into a museum in downtown Neligh.

Preliminary estimates are around $120,000 to move the building and make it functional. It will be located in Neligh's museum complex next to the pioneer church along Highway 275, and close to the Pierson Wildlife Museum Learning Center.

The residents have been approved for a grant to help restore the facade and replace the roof, which has to be done by late summer next year.

Courtesy: Norfolk Daily News