Woman's body found in wooded area of Cass County

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Weeping Water in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the discovery was reported Saturday evening.

Autopsy has been ordered. The woman's name hasn't been released.