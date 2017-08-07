Woman's body found in wooded area of Cass County

Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.More >>
Some residents in a northeast Nebraska area want to move an aging school building to town so it can be used to tell the story of a time that's gone but not totally forgotten.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Weeping Water in eastern Nebraska.More >>
We want to make sure everything, all the resources that people with mental health issues have available to them are actually being effective."More >>
Authorities say a dive team has recovered the body of a man from a lake near Fremont in eastern Nebraska.More >>
After Saturday night's stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Lancaster Event Center wants to put people at ease if they're debating whether to come back to the fair grounds.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating reports of shots fired overnight.More >>
If you're planning on photographing or looking at the eclipse through a lens, there's some things you should know to be safe. Dozens of photo and eclipse enthusiasts gathered at Homestead National Monument to get some safety and photography advice from professional Brad Goetsch. Goetsch said, "Make sure you're using filters, especially when you're zoomed in on the Sun, just to make sure you're not burning out your eyes or camera because either can happen." Those filters h...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Opponents of the Keystone XL Pipeline rallied to make their voices heard in Lincoln Sunday afternoon. There are many reasons they say the project should stop before it starts. But the overarching reason is environmental–the potential for an oil spill and water contamination is too high. And Nebraska needs to move past fossil fuels. Nebraska comes from an Omaha word, a Native word, nebrathka, which means flat water, n...More >>
