Woman's body found in wooded area of Cass County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman's body found in wooded area of Cass County

Woman's body found in wooded area of Cass County

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Weeping Water in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the discovery was reported Saturday evening.        

Autopsy has been ordered. The woman's name hasn't been released. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

    Two Men Arrested after Shooting at Polk County Sheriff's Deputies

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

     Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies. 

    More >>

  • Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum

    Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum

    Nebraska town wants to turn old school into museum

    Some residents in a northeast Nebraska area want to move an aging school building to town so it can be used to tell the story of a time that's gone but not totally forgotten. 

    More >>

    Some residents in a northeast Nebraska area want to move an aging school building to town so it can be used to tell the story of a time that's gone but not totally forgotten. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.