Dive team recovers body from lake near Fremont

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a dive team has recovered the body of a man from a lake near Fremont in eastern Nebraska.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the body was recovered around 9:20 p.m. Sunday from Lake Victory. Sheriff Steve Hespen says the man fell off a personal watercraft earlier Sunday while moving it from a campsite to a docking location.

The man's name hasn't been released.