Investigators unable to say what caused Osmond fire

OSMOND, Neb. (AP) _ Investigators for the Nebraska State Fire Marshal have been unable to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a building in downtown Osmond.

Nobody was in Tiger Town Food & Floral Center when flames erupted July 9 in the three-story brick structure.

Investigators say the blaze was accidental, but the cause is unknown.

The fire left the northeast Nebraska community without a grocery store for its 770 or so residents.