Police; SWAT respond to standoff where man held woman at gunpoint

Lincoln Police responded to a four-hour standoff early Monday morning. They say it started around 1 a.m. in an apartment near 25th and D. Police say 57-year-old Clifford Rush was holding a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint on the second story.

LPD, SWAT, and LFR used a ladder to get to her.

"Officers eventually made contact with the woman through a second-story window and were able to instruct her to climb to the roof," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

The woman got out safely. SWAT negotiated with Rush for a few more hours before he came out peacefully. They arrested him for false imprisonment and other charges.