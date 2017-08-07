Beatrice Police looking for man who attacked woman on bike trail

The Beatrice Police Department has a warning for anyone using local trails. Sunday morning, around 10:30 a.m., they say a man attacked a 36-year-old woman running on a stretch of trail by Veterans Memorial Park.

"He started moving to her side of the trail and as they got close then he grabbed hold of her," said Capt. Jerry Lamkin with BPD.

He says the woman fought back.

"She was able to resist him physically," he said. "She screamed, scratched him, and was able to take off running."

The woman ran to nearby Veteran's Memorial Park, where a passerby was able to get her to police. They say the woman had seen her attacker loitering in the area when she first ran under the bridge, and when she turned around to come back, she noticed him again.



"What helped this young lady is her awareness," Lamkin said. "I think she just had that sixth sense that something wasn't right, and she was aware of her surroundings and when a situation came upon her she was able to react quickly to it."

Police say this kind of attack is rare in the community, and they want to remind people to stay alert and run with a buddy if possible. The attacker is described as a white male, 5' 9'', about 160 lbs with three quarter inch stubble beard. They say he was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and an orange ball cap, and he drove a blue or grey Chrysler minivan. BPD ask if you have any information, to contact them immediately.