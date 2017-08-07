Beatrice Police looking for man who grabbed woman on bike trail

Beatrice Police are investigating a report of an unknown male, with unknown intentions, grabbing a sole female running on the bike trail near Veteran's Memorial Park and the South 6th Street Bridge. At approximately 10:30 am, an altercation ensued where the female was able to force herself free from the male's grasp. If you have any information, please contact the Beatrice Police Department at 402-223-4080.

The white male was observed wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and an orange ball cap and possibly a beard or other facial hair. This male may have been driving a dark blue or grey Chrysler minivan.

No pictures or videos at this time.

We would like to take this opportunity to remember the importance of staying alert in your surroundings and the ability to react in a situation such as this.