Purple Heart remembrance

Today is Purple Heart observance day, and Wyuka Cemetery had a morning of remembrance.

This is the first time members of the Wyuka Historical Foundation have placed a floral arrangement at the base of the Purple Heart Memorial Monument.

This was in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the Purple Heart.



"I decided this year that we needed to just start through the first of the year, and place a floral arrangement remembrance at the base of each of our monuments," said Vice President of the Historical Foundation Diane Bartels.



The medal is awarded to those wounded or killed while serving in the United States Armed Forces, as well as military personnel who display bravery and valor as prisoners of war or while fighting certain types of domestic terrorists.



"They've gotten hurt, severely hurt, and the Purple Heart is a way to honor those people, because they should be honored," said Joyce Peck.

Joyce Peck knows hurt all too well. She was named a Gold Star Mother.

Her son, Staff Sargent Patrick Hamburger was killed along with 30 other Americans 6 years ago in Afghanistan, after their helicopter was shot down.



"You and I wouldn't be standing here today if it were not for our military, for our soldiers, our airmen, our seamen, our marines. They have a special category in the marines, you know, we need to show our appreciation and honor and recognize those who have given their lives, but also those who came back wounded. Not only physical wounds, but emotional wounds," said Bartels.



"We still have Americans and Nebraskans serving our country, and the Purple Heart should remind them, they are serving and they do take a great risk of bodily harm when they go overseas," said Peck.



The cemetery has several military monuments, and will have a special memorial on the day each organization is honored.