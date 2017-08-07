Abbott Sports Complex vote postponed indefinitely

After Saturday night's stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Lancaster Event Center wants to put people at ease if they're debating whether to come back to the fair grounds.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Weeping Water in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln Police responded to a four-hour standoff early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities say a dive team has recovered the body of a man from a lake near Fremont in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating reports of shots fired overnight.More >>
Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team and deputies from multiple sheriffs’ offices and police departments worked together to arrest two men after a pursuit Saturday that involved a suspect firing several rounds at Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.More >>
We want to make sure everything, all the resources that people with mental health issues have available to them are actually being effective."More >>
Some residents in a northeast Nebraska area want to move an aging school building to town so it can be used to tell the story of a time that's gone but not totally forgotten.More >>
Beatrice Police are investigating a report of an unknown male, with unknown intentions, grabbing a sole female running on the bike trail near Veteran's Memorial Park and the South 6th Street Bridge.More >>
