Abbott Sports Complex vote postponed indefinitely

Lincoln City Council has indefinitely postponed a vote on the future of the Abbott Sports Complex.

The decision came during the Council's weekly hearing Monday afternoon.

The purchaser interested in buying the Complex asked to postpone the vote. The reason why is unclear.

