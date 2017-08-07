First day of PSC's Keystone XL Pipeline hearings in Lincoln

Monday kicked off a week of formal hearings in Lincoln.

It's with Nebraska's Public Service Commission regarding the Keystone XL pipeline.

The day was filled with testimony and legal questioning regarding TransCanada's application of the project.

What are two of the main concerns?

The pipeline's route and property owners’ rights.

"It takes land away from Nebraskans who use it to make a living about 600 of them. It gives that land to a foreign company that will use it make a living,” Landowner’s Attorney Dave Domina said.

"We believe it has a number of benefits over 4400 jobs our laborers and tens of millions of dollars of state and property taxes,” TransCanada Spokesman Matthew John said.

The event didn't allow public comment, but Nebraskans were welcomed to hear from both sides of the issues.

Some said the pipeline has little benefit for Nebraskans and endangers our natural resources.

Others said it will boost the state economically.

"It’s not right to take our land away. We'll fight it until the end. We'll go eminent domain or whatever we have to do, but we won't give it up,” Nebraska Landowner Ken Krososki said.

"We strongly agree that it needs to be done right, but we think TransCanada can build this thing right with the labor force here in Nebraska,” Consumer Energy Alliance VP Michael Whately said.

These hearings are final steps of the approval process, but the commission will not announce its decision this week.

Once again, the public is invited to listen in on the hearings all week.

The commissioners plan to give a decision at a later date.