PenAir discontinuing flights from Nebraska hubs

An air carrier based in Alaska says it's filing a Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

PenAir announced Monday it's closing its Denver hub pending approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The move would end essential air service routes between Denver and Liberal and Dodge City in Kansas, and the Nebraska cities of North Platte, Kearney and Scottsbluff.

The company says a transition to a new carrier usually takes 30 to 90 days.

PenAir had previously announced it was ending Portland, Oregon, regional routes. All but an essential air service route between Portland and Crescent City, California, are to be shut down after Monday.

Operations in Alaska and Boston will not be affected.

PenAir CEO Danny Seybert in the announcement says the reorganization will allow the company to emerge as a stronger airline.

Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement in response:

“Today’s news regarding PenAir is concerning for Nebraskans, especially those in our state’s rural areas and the Panhandle. Reliable air serviceconnects our families, businesses, and communities to the rest of our country and the world. As Congress considers the FAA reauthorization this year, I will continue to shore up support for the Essential Air Service program. I will also work to reduce burdensome regulations that harm Nebraska’s small and community airports by reducing the number of available pilots and increasing service costs.”

Congressman Adrian Smith also released a statement:

“Commercial air service is necessary to connect rural communities with the national transportation network, and today’s announcement from PenAir on discontinuing its service in Kearney, North Platte, and Scottsbluff is causing understandable concern among Nebraskans,” Smith said. “I have long supported the Essential Air Service and fought against federal regulations threatening our small airports.

“Despite this discouraging news, I will keep working with the impacted airports to help ensure continued access to air service, which is a crucial tool for economic development in these communities.”