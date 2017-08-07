Disney World installs lighthouse honoring Lane Graves

Disney World has installed a light house in honor of Lane Graves, the Elkhorn toddler tragically killed by an alligator last year.

Lane and his family were staying at the Grand Floridian Resort when the attack happened.

Disney has since made several changes to increase safety measures, including adding reptile warning signs along waterways and installing a boulder wall along the lagoon where Lane was killed.

His family has since set up the Lane Thomas Foundation to support pediatric organ donation.