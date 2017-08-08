Bruno Mars creates fire at Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bruno Mars creates fire at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

People of all ages gathered at the Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch pop star, Bruno Mars put on a show for everyone to watch. 

Super fan, Brison Jensen was near the stage; he says with excitement, "At the end.. When he was going off the stage; he just popped up.."

Brison's friend, Sam Dahmas also saw the magic appear, "The fireworks really surprised me."

Bruno Mars put on a 90 minutes show; he had former cast member of Fifth Harmony, Camilla Cabello, start the show for him.  

The 31 year old, sang a list of his new and old hits. 

"That's what I like, " Brison answered, after being asked which song did he enjoy listening to at the concert.

Bruno Mar's 24K Magic World Tour continues; tomorrow he'll preform at Kansas City, Missouri.

