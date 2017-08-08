Grand Island mayor says city unions rejected wage freeze

After Saturday night's stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Lancaster Event Center wants to put people at ease if they're debating whether to come back to the fair grounds.More >>
People of all ages gathered at the Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch pop star, Bruno Mars put on a show for everyone to watch.More >>
Hundreds of parents have been pushing for it, saying the area is unsafe for their kids. But, with public works saying now, what happens next? A $150,000 project to install a school zone at 84th and Leighton for students attending Kahoa Elementary passed four to three at City Council Monday, but Lincoln Public Works and utilities say they can't commit due to safety concerns. "Based on our analysis and study, the reducing down to 25 miles per hour, basically creates more of a pr...More >>
Disney World has installed a light house in honor of Lane Graves, the toddler tragically killed by an alligator last year.More >>
Police have released the name of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Grand Island.More >>
Lincoln Police responded to a four-hour standoff early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Weeping Water in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Beatrice Police are investigating a report of an unknown male, with unknown intentions, grabbing a sole female running on the bike trail near Veteran's Memorial Park and the South 6th Street Bridge.More >>
Another beautiful day with a few afternoon clouds...More >>
