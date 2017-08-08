Grand Island police release name of hit-and-run victim

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Police have released the name of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Grand Island.

Police identified him as Justin Foster, who'd moved to the city from Arizona a couple months ago. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident early Monday morning.

Authorities are still looking for the driver and the vehicle that hit Foster. No arrests have been reported.