Grand Island police release name of hit-and-run victim - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Grand Island police release name of hit-and-run victim

Grand Island police release name of hit-and-run victim

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Police have released the name of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Grand Island.

Police identified him as Justin Foster, who'd moved to the city from Arizona a couple months ago. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident early Monday morning.

Authorities are still looking for the driver and the vehicle that hit Foster. No arrests have been reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.