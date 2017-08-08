Man working at nearby cemetery hit while crossing highway - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man working at nearby cemetery hit while crossing highway

Man working at nearby cemetery hit while crossing highway

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a northeast Nebraska man was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across a highway.
        The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Monday on the south end of Hartington.
        The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Daniel Leise had been working with other volunteers at a nearby cemetery before he was struck by the eastbound vehicle while crossing Nebraska Highway 84. The Sheriff's Office says Leise died later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.        

        The office says the vehicle was driven by 72-year-old Alton Halle, also of Hartington.        

        The accident is being investigated.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.