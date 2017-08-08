Man working at nearby cemetery hit while crossing highway

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a northeast Nebraska man was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across a highway.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Monday on the south end of Hartington.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Daniel Leise had been working with other volunteers at a nearby cemetery before he was struck by the eastbound vehicle while crossing Nebraska Highway 84. The Sheriff's Office says Leise died later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

The office says the vehicle was driven by 72-year-old Alton Halle, also of Hartington.

The accident is being investigated.