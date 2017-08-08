Prison inmate charged with 2002, 2004 Omaha rapes - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Prosecutors say they've charged a Nebraska prison inmate whose state-required DNA test links him to four rapes reported more than 10 years ago in Omaha.
        Court records say a judge ordered Monday that Brandon Weathers be held for trial on four counts of forcible sexual assault, one committed in 2002 and three in 2004. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. Weathers already is serving 100 to 160 years for raping a 13-year-old child.
        A June 5 court order gave officials authority to use force to obtain Weathers' sample, which he'd refused to provide despite Nebraska law requiring it. Guards held him down and took a sample from a cheek.
        Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol lab connected the sample to the four cases.

