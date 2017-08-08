Omaha Shootings sends Two Victims to the Hospital - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha Shootings sends Two Victims to the Hospital

Two people are in the hospital after Omaha police were called to investigate two shootings.
In the first incident police found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim said he was walking down the street when someone shot at him.
The second happened in a home at 33rd and Craig, where a man was shot at through a window.
The two victims are now in stable condition.

