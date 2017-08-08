NU Volleyball Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Aug. 9

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

An extremely limited quantity of Nebraska volleyball single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. through Nebraska Athletics Development and Ticketing.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 800-8-BIGRED. NCAA first and second round tickets also can be purchased beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Red/White Scrimmage tickets are available for $10 in any level. A group rate (15 or more tickets) is available for $8 per ticket. The Red/White Scrimmage begins the 2017 season on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers are coming off a 2016 Big Ten Championship season and their second straight NCAA semifinal appearance. Nebraska opens the regular season in Gainesville, Florida at the VERT Challenge on Aug. 25-26. The Huskers will play Oregon and Florida before returning home for their home openers on Sept. 1 against UMBC (Noon) and Oral Roberts (7:30 p.m).

Nebraska will play a total of 15 regular-season home matches in 2017. The Huskers have led the nation in attendance for four straight seasons, including an NCAA-record 8,210 fans per match in 2016. The Huskers carry a regular-season sellout streak of 219 matches into the season.