Heavy police presence near 46th and Pioneers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: SWAT is on scene. Police are currently trying to get a man to exit a house and surrender. The man can be heard shouting at police.

Lincoln Police are asking people to avoid the area near 46th and Pioneers.

There is a heavy police presence there.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a disturbance and someone possibly heard a gunshot.

We have a reporter on the scene.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.