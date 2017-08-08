Heavy police presence near 46th and Pioneers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: SWAT is on scene. Police are currently trying to get a man to exit a house and surrender. The man can be heard shouting at police.

Lincoln Police are asking people to avoid the area near 46th and Pioneers.

There is a heavy police presence there.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a disturbance and someone possibly heard a gunshot.

