Defense Moves Forward in Fall Camp

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Tuesday outside the Hawks Championship Center on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields in full pads and helmets.

Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco addressed the media after practice, commenting on the improvements he’s seen so far this fall.

“Guys are good,” Diaco said. “Guys are working hard. Guys are trying hard. The units are improving. The players are improving. Coaches are improving.”

Coach Diaco also commented on the progress of Nebraska’s secondary, including redshirt freshman Dicaprio Bootle and sophomore Eric Lee Jr.

“They’re (Dicaprio Bootle and Eric Lee Jr.) getting better, everyone’s getting better,” Diaco mentioned. “They’re going to need to play in the games. You only get markedly better when you play in the games. Really none of those guys have played in a game.”

Diaco also voiced his thoughts on his attempt to prepare the defense for the gameday atmosphere.

“There’s a difference to the game that can’t be simulated at any other time,” Diaco said. “We do the best job we can preparing at game speed and maintaining safe drills and proper drills through the grind of the camp…You want it to be as real as possible but there’s nothing like playing in the games. Players make the biggest gains when they get the opportunity to participate…We’re a work in progress and it’s going to take time and it’ll take game time.”

Diaco also commented on the linebackers performance, specifically seniors Luke Gifford and Marcus Newby.

“Both players (Luke Gifford and Marcus Newby) are really doing a wonderful job,” Diaco said. “I think they’re doing a beautiful job getting ready and cooperating. I don’t feel a lot of anxiety with the competition at that spot.”

The Huskers are back on the practice field on Wednesday morning as they continue their first week of camp. Check huskers.com for more information.