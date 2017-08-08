M.A.D. DADS needs public's help

M.A.D. DADS is facing a tough challenge. It's not their first, and they've overcome adversity in the past. But now, they have another obstacle before them.



After many years, the Lincoln location of M.A.D. DADS has to move out of their current space by September 5th.



"We have been helping out the community for many, many years, now we need their help," said president Jeremiah Cain.

M.A.D. DADS is a national non–profit organization that tries to eliminate gang violence and strengthen families in communities.



"We don't want our services to end. We want to keep on helping the community, we need a building. And we're asking the community for that support," said Cain.

The Lincoln location is the only chapter that builds bikes.

Donations from the community help to pay for the cost of fixing bikes, grease, and tires to name a few.



"I think it is real important to the community. It does a service to people who are you know, financially strapped, and can't afford a bicycle. I mean it's a give away program to a lot of people," said volunteer Paul Evans.

The organization gives around 3,500 bikes to local kids and vets and sends an average of 1,600 bikes to Africa every year.



"So everybody has a bicycle. And so it keeps kids out of trouble, it gives them something to occupy their time, so a veteran has a bicycle," said Cain.



If you have a space in mind, they'd love to hear from you.

http://www.maddads-lincoln-2.appspot.com/