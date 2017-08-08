Nebraska MBB: Huskers Rank Again Among NCAA Attendance Leaders

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – For the fourth straight year, Nebraska ranked in the top-13 nationally in in men’s basketball attendance, as the NCAA released its final 2016-17 attendance figures Tuesday afternoon.

Nebraska ranked 11th nationally in average attendance with an average of 15,427 fans per game, marking the fourth consecutive year NU has averaged over 15,000 fans per game. It was the second straight year NU has finished 11th nationally in attendance, and the Huskers have averaged at least 15,000 in each of the four seasons since moving into Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In all, over one million fans have seen Husker basketball at PBA since the 15,000-seat facility opened in the fall of 2013.

Once again, the Big Ten led the national in basketball attendance, as 3,119,823 fans attended Big Ten games. It marked the 41st consecutive year the Big Ten has led the nation in basketball attendance, as the conference averaged 12,235 fans per game across its 14 teams. The Big Ten, ACC and SEC were the only conferences to average at least 11,000 fans per game in 2016-17.

The Big Ten had five of the top 13 schools nationally in attendance, including Wisconsin (6), Maryland (7), Indiana (9), Nebraska (11) and Michigan State (13). In all, eight of the top 25 schools in average attendance were from the Big Ten.

