South 16th Street Now Open

South 16th Street between “A” and “F” streets reopened to one-way southbound traffic at 3 p.m., Monday. The street had been closed since February for reconstruction. South 17th Street was converted to two-way traffic during that time.

Crews will restore South 17th Street to one-way, northbound traffic between “G” and “A” streets over the next two days. Final improvements will include restriping lanes, temporary roundabout removal and traffic signal reactivation at the intersection of 17th and “A” streets.

Workers will be using flagging to direct traffic during control device removals.

More information about the project is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: 16).