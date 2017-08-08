Lincoln teen scammed by fake $100 bill

A Lincoln teen has fallen victim to counterfeit money at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

It happened to 19–year–old Katie Imhof Sunday, while she was selling bracelets raising money for her upcoming mission trip.

"They bought $15 worth of bracelets and asked me to break a $100 bill,” Imhof said. “I didn't think anything of it and broke the $100 bill. So they got $85 back cash in real money and I kept the $100 bill."

It wasn't until later that night she noticed the bill was a fake.

The scam put her out $115, and now she's out to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I think it's important that people know there is fake money going around Lincoln, Nebraska because they will understand to look more carefully."

Imhof said she filed a report with Lincoln Police.

The department says there has been an uptick in this type of fraud lately, with at least 6 cases reported so far in August.

"With digital printing, it’s easier for people to try to replicate us currency,” Officer Angela Sands said when asked about a similar case last week. “But they still aren't getting the safety features, they can't add those. So there are still things you can look for."

As for Imhof, she said this won't keep her from raising money to make her mission trip happen.

"I can't just let this small little thing affect me, so I had to keep a positive attitude in the most negative mindset," she said.

Imhoff is now checking every bill she gets thoroughly with a counterfeit pin.

