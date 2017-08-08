Standoff near 46th and Pioneers ends peacefully

A scary situation in south Lincoln as a standoff ensued.

After five hours of negotiations, Lincoln Police, the SWAT team and state patrol were able to end a stand-off near 46th and Pioneers Tuesday evening.

"I was actually just getting out of my room and I looked out the window, and I noticed there was a cop outside my house with a shield," said Just Wiltshire, a resident in the area.

It all started when Lincoln Police responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered a neighbors car window shot out. Police say eventually a man began walking towards them with a handgun in his pants.

Sgt. Ken Koziol of the Lincoln Police Dept. said, "He returned back into the house and they tried all different types of techniques to get him out. He didn't have phone from what I understand and he wouldn't come to the door."

There were tense moments and it caused the neighborhood to go on lockdown. A nearby daycare at Calvert Rec Center went on lockdown as well.

Wiltshire said, "I actually, thank God that my boss can see this because I was supposed to go to work, but I had to call in today. I couldn't even leave my house."

The SWAT team was then called in to assist in getting him out of the house. They used a megaphone and other tactics to end the standoff.

"They brought up the M-Ramp into the driveway, shortly after that he came out with no gun in his hand, hands up and he was taken into custody," says Koziol.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the man at this point, and they say they believe he is suffering from a mental issue. He was booked on charges of disturbing the peace, discharging a firearm within city limits and vandalism.

No one was injured and police say the area is safe now. This is still an ongoing investigation and they do plan on executing a search warrant on the house.