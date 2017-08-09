University bars visiting professor accused of sex harassment - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

University bars visiting professor accused of sex harassment

University bars visiting professor accused of sex harassment

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A visiting professor who's been accused of sexual harassment won't be teaching this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

University spokesman Steve Smith says the university decided to cut short the appointment of award-winning photojournalist Bill Frakes. Smith declined to say why, saying it was a personnel matter.

The complaint to the university's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance was filed by student Calla Kessler, who worked with Frakes on a journalism college project. Kessler said Tuesday that Frakes made comments about women's bodies but also said he never made any advances toward her.

Frakes declined to comment, saying the university ``has directed that the process be confidential, and I intend to honor that request.''

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.