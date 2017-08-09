University bars visiting professor accused of sex harassment

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A visiting professor who's been accused of sexual harassment won't be teaching this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

University spokesman Steve Smith says the university decided to cut short the appointment of award-winning photojournalist Bill Frakes. Smith declined to say why, saying it was a personnel matter.

The complaint to the university's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance was filed by student Calla Kessler, who worked with Frakes on a journalism college project. Kessler said Tuesday that Frakes made comments about women's bodies but also said he never made any advances toward her.

Frakes declined to comment, saying the university ``has directed that the process be confidential, and I intend to honor that request.''