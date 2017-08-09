4 men imprisoned for Omaha bank robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

4 men imprisoned for Omaha bank robbery

4 men imprisoned for Omaha bank robbery

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Four men who robbed an Omaha bank have been sent to state prison.

Prosecutors say the four were captured soon after robbing a U.S. Bank branch in northwest Omaha on Sept. 10 last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Marcus Warren, 22-year-old Steven Muldrew and 25-year-old Shaun Murph Jr. were sentenced Tuesday to 20 to 25 years. Twenty-four-year-old Freddie Johnson IV was given 14 to 18 years. They all pleaded guilty.

The FBI says each of the men is suspected in other Omaha bank robberies.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.