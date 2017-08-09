Teen arrested at Super Fair with drugs; gun

Lincoln Police found a teenager with drugs and a gun in the parking lot of the Lancaster Co. Super Fair around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say they contacted a 17-year-old male with drugs; they say when an officer tried to question him he ran, and when they caught up, fought back. They say a loaded handgun fell out of his pocket. It's the second serious arrest to happen at the fair within the week.

"There are off-duty officers working at the Lancaster County Fair last night, which is why in both of the incidents that we've talked about recently, officers were on top of the situation immediately," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

The suspect was lodged at the youth detention facility for possession with intent to deliver, weapons charges, and resisting arrest.