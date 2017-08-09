NEB SOC: Huskers Host Colorado College in Exhibition Play

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The No. 22 Nebraska soccer team is set to host Colorado College in an exhibition game on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:05 p.m. (CT) at Barbara Hibner Stadium.

Admission to the game is free, and 500 bags of popcorn will be given away at the game due to concessions being closed. Updates throughout the game will be available on Twitter by following @NebraskaSoccer. Live stats will be provided on Huskers.com.

Saturday night’s game is the lone tuneup for the Huskers before the regular season, which starts on the road next weekend. NU is coming off its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, which the Huskers achieved with an 11-6-5 record last season.

Quick Notes

• Nebraska returns 48 percent of its goals from last season (12 of 25).

• Nebraska returns 45 percent of its assists from last season (9 of 20).

• Nebraska returns 100 percent of its goalkeeper saves from last season (78).

• Haley Hanson had the second-most points (17), second-most goals (7) and tied for the second-most assists last season (3). Hanson also recorded the third-most shots (30) and second-most shots on goal (19) in 2016.

• Sinclaire Miramontez played the third-most minutes among all Huskers last season (2,088), and second-most among non-goalkeepers. Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder played every minute (2,109) during the 2016 campaign. Haley Hanson played the fourth-most minutes on the team (2,059).

• Haley Hanson has the most career appearances for the Huskers, having played in 56 games at Nebraska. Alli Peterson has made 50 appearances for the Big Red.

Seniors to Guide the Way

• Nebraska’s roster features eight seniors this season who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

• They have combined for 12 career goals and six career assists while at Nebraska.

• Helena Ferraz is the lone goalkeeper among the senior class and the lone Husker who was a member of the 2013 Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion team. Ferraz redshirted in 2013 during her first year with the program.

• Two seniors, Alexis Rienks and Amanda McClanahan, each began their collegiate careers at different schools before transferring to Nebraska. Rienks played two seasons at New Mexico State, scoring one goal and one assist in 41 appearances. McClanahan played at Tennessee in 2014 before joining the Huskers.

• Haley Hanson, Alli Peterson, Amanda Hilton, Nikki Turney and Sami Reinhard are each in their fourth year at Nebraska.

Sophomores Look to Continue Success

• Nebraska’s roster has seven sophomores on the roster in 2017, several of whom contributed in a big way as true freshmen last season.

• Aubrei Corder played every minute in goal for the Huskers last season, earning 78 saves and posted 11 shutouts in 22 appearances.

• Meg Brandt and Sinclaire Miramontez each earned Big Ten All-Freshman status. Brandt scored two goals and tallied three assists in 22 appearances, including 19 starts, last season. Miramontez started all 22 games and compiled over 2,000 minutes in 2016.

• Brenna Ochoa scored two goals last season, both of which were game winners in double overtime. She made 20 appearances, including 11 starts.

Newcomers Eye an Early Impact

• Nebraska welcomes eight freshmen and one transfer to the roster in 2017.

• Junior Faith Carter, a Papillion, Neb., native, joins the Husker program after two seasons at Texas Christian University. Carter scored 10 goals during her time with the Horned Frogs.

• Natalie Cooke (Richmond, B.C.) and Kayla Mostowich (Edmonton, Alberta) each hail from Canada.

• Two Husker freshmen, Sarah Thrush and Niejia Watkins, are from Florida. Thrush is from Sorrento, Fla., while Watkins hails from Orlando, Fla.

• Four NU freshmen are from the Midwest: Grace Brown (Iowa City, Iowa), Genevieve Cruz (Racine, Wis.), Theresa Pujado (Harrisburg, S.D.) and Allison Ulness (Moorhead, Minn.).

Home Sweet Hibner

• Nebraska enters its third year at Barbara Hibner Stadium in 2017, and will host nine regular-season games in addition to one exhibition contest.

• In its first two seasons combined, Hibner Stadium welcomed 25,429 fans over 20 games, an average of 1,271 per game.

• In 2016, Hibner Stadium hosted 13,002 fans over 11 games.

» Ranked 16th nationally, and was the second-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,182 fans per game ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• In 2015, Hibner Stadium hosted 12,427 fans over nine games.

» Ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,381 fans per game ranked 13th nationally in average attendance, and was the second-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• Hibner Stadium opened in 2015 with an overall capacity of 2,500, which includes 1,800 grandstand seats in addition to berm seating and standing room only from the elevated viewing deck.

• First game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 12, 2015 (Exhibition vs. South Dakota State)

• First regular-season game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 21, 2015 (vs. Kansas)

• Highest single-game attendance at Hibner Stadium: 2,746 (Sept. 11, 2015 vs. North Carolina)

Corder Set for Sophomore Season

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder enters her sophomore season in 2017 after playing every minute for the Huskers as a true freshman in 2016.

• Corder started all 22 games and amassed more than 2,109 minutes last season.

» Fourth-most minutes in goal for a Husker in a single season

» 11th-most minutes in goal in the nation last season

• Corder earned 11 shutouts last season.

» Tied for the fifth-most shutouts in a single season in Husker history

» Ranked ninth in the nation in 2016

» Ranks fifth on Nebraska’s career records list

• Corder had 78 saves last season.

» Ranked ninth on Nebraska’s career saves list

• Corder had 11 wins last season.

» Ranked tied for ninth on Nebraska’s career goalkeeper wins list

• Corder allowed 20 goals last season, earning a goals-against average of 0.85.

• Corder attended the 2017 U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla. She was one of 30 players selected.

• Corder collected three Big Ten weekly awards last season. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Corder also earned Big Ten Defensive-Player-of-the-Week honors on Oct. 25.

Schedule at a Glance

• Nebraska has nine regular-season home games, eight regular-season road games and two regular-season neutral games scheduled in addition to one home exhibition game in 2017.

• NU’s schedule features eight non-conference games and 11 Big Ten games.

• Eight of Nebraska’s opponents qualified for the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Non-conference foes Kansas and Missouri each made the postseason tournament in addition to Big Ten teams Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Northwestern and Minnesota.

Offseason Notes

• Sydney Miramontez was selected as one of 30 players to the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team training camp, Jan. 6-13, at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

• Jaycie Johnson was drafted 27th overall by the North Carolina Courage and Caroline Flynn was taken 40th overall by the Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL Draft on Jan. 12. They became the seventh and eighth Huskers to make an NWSL roster since the inception of the league in 2009.

• Aubrei Corder was one of 30 players who attended the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

• Sinclaire Miramontez was one of 26 players who was called up for the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp, March 25 to April 1, in Sunrise, Fla.

• Nebraska went 3-2 during the spring season.

» Defeated South Dakota State, 2-0, on Feb. 25

» Defeated Iowa State, 1-0, on March 5

» Lost to FC Kansas City, 2-1, on April 1

» Defeated Oklahoma, 2-1, on April 9

» Lost to Colorado, 1-0, on April 22

• Sydney Miramontez signed with the FC Kansas City Blues, the team announced on Aug. 2. Miramontez, who played for Nebraska from 2013 to 2016, had been training with FCKC and playing for the WPSL’s GSI Pride