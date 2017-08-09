UNL road changes and moving in

When students return to the University of Nebraska Lincoln this fall, they may have a hard time moving in.

Over the summer there have been many changes to the roads on campus. UNL says to expect traffic delays.

"The biggest change that we have for this year for move–in will be 16th Street. So in previous years, 16th Street has been a one-way street," said Assistant Director of Residence Life Adam Fitzwater.

The one–way road has been changed for two–way traffic. With over 6,000 students moving in to University housing, most of them, about a week and half from now, there will be temporary unloading zones along 16th and 17th Streets.

"The new kind of norm on campus will be those four-way or all-way stop signs. So they've taken out a lot of the traffic lights and traffic signals and replaced those with four-way stops," said Fitzwater.

In addition, bike lanes have been added on 16th and 17th and Vine Streets. This will also affect sorority and fraternity houses that line the streets.

"I'm just going to encourage my girls to be very careful, you know, really look before they cross the street, if they're out on bikes just to be very, very careful. And as a driver, I am being super careful," said House Director Patty Wade.

"Go with the process, if you have questions, ask one of our student volunteers, ask one of our staff members that are wearing the housing shirts, but if you have questions, we're here to answer them," said Fitzwater.

http://housing.unl.edu/move