CHI Health cardiologists get a new tech tool

Doctors at CHI Health Nebraska Heart are streamlining care for their patients with a new piece of technology.

They can now see and analyze a person's heart activity at anytime and anywhere all on their mobile device.

It’s done through an app.

"It adds to our toolset to be able to assess everything about a patient quickly and to be able to act on that,” CHI Health Nebraska Heart Dr. Rebecca Rundlett said.

The app works like this.

A patient checks in at any CHI Health hospital or clinic, hooks up to a heart monitor and then data goes automatically to a computer.

It's from there cardiologists can look at it from their phone.

The app helps eliminate the wait for patients who need treatment quick.

"There’s many things about a patient that you can tell from electrocardiogram. (It’s) kind of an instant snapshot of the heart,” she said.

It's estimated that one in three Americans have at least one type of heart disease.

And reported that it will increase to a point where about 40 percent of the U.S. population will have the disease by 2030.

Doctors said each technological advancement better equips them to help more people.

"Technology has been very helpful in the advancing the care. As we get new and better technology. We get new and better ways to treat patients and we learn more,” Rundlett said.

Any provider in the CHI Health Network throughout the state can use the app.