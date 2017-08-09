LFR gets new fire truck

Lincoln Fire and Rescue got another new fire truck!



They had a welcoming ceremony Wednesday that was open to the public.

It's a tradition to spray down the new truck and then push it in to the station.

They say the truck comes just in time. The majority of their vehicles need to be replaced.



"Old vehicles were 20 plus years old and so just like your car, maintenance because quite the challenge and so often times, vehicles would not make it to the call because they would not start or break down on the way. When you have a newer vehicle and they're under warranty, we typically don't see those types of problems for many years, so you'll see more efficiency in terms of response time and reliability of getting there," says Chief Michael Despain, Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The department will welcome 3 new engines that pump water at fires in September.