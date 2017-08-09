Homestead National Monument prepares for eclipse crowds

Homestead National Monument of America is one of the premier locations in the United States to view the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Based on the overwhelming interest from the public and anticipated high visitor turnout, staff members have been very busy making preparations to assure an enjoyable and safe visit for all.

Over the weekend prior to the eclipse and on Eclipse Monday, visitors to the monument should anticipate crowds and may encounter traffic delays. Due to the unpredictability of the actual size of the crowd for the eclipse, visitors may be directed to local alternative sites for viewing opportunities. Redirection of visitors will only occur if bus transportation systems or roads become overloaded, or there is an emergency situation.

On Saturday, August 19; Sunday, August 20; and Monday, August 21, a free bus transportation system will be used to transport visitors from satellite parking locations. On August 21, 2017, no general visitor parking will be available at the monument.

For updates on the capacity status at Homestead and satellite parking areas, please check the park’s website at www.nps.gov/home. You can also find area information at www.eclipsebeatrice.com , which is operated by the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and Gage County Tourism.

Homestead National Monument of America welcomes you to enjoy this amazing astronomical event and recommends arriving early on August 21 to secure a viewing spot.

Remember, Homestead National Monument of America has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2017. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNM) and Facebook (HomesteadNM).

Homestead National Monument of America is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska and 45 miles south of Lincoln. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For additional information, please call 402-223-3514 or visit http://www.nps.gov/home/.