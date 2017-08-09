Man accused in Iowa deputy slaying to change plea

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia.- The man accused of killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge plans to change his plea to 'guilty' next week.

Twenty-four-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery, one count of intimidation with a weapon, two counts of felon with a firearm and one count of escape.

Due to the recent change of plea, the court removed the case from the docket and changed the matter for a change of plea hearing.

The change of plea hearing will be August 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.

There has been no plea bargain offered in the case, no charges are being dismissed and no charges are being amended.

Correa-Carmenaty remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail until the hearing.